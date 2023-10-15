Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.9% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.67. 747,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,843. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

