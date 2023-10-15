Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.57. 2,908,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

