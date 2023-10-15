Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the second quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.63. 262,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,242. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $379.61 and a 52-week high of $525.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.48 and its 200-day moving average is $484.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

