Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 236.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

CHE stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.71. 83,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $431.71 and a 1-year high of $574.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

