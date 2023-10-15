Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $214.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.19.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,452 shares of company stock worth $7,061,924 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

