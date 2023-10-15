Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $14.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.21. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.61 and a 1-year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

