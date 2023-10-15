Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.06. 1,534,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,620. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

