Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $426.18. 1,031,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $471.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.81 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.