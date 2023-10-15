Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

