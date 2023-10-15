Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.84. The company had a trading volume of 314,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,531. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.72 and a twelve month high of $508.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

