Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Westlake Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 272,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,970. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

