Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $18.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.08. 593,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,635. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.91. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

