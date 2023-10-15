Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth about $5,258,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $1,149,573.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,694,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,363 shares of company stock worth $37,694,898. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. 624,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,106. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

