Inspire Investing LLC Sells 10,124 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,124 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,052. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

