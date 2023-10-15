Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded down $11.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.05. 566,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.05 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

