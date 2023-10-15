Inspire Investing LLC Sells 12,354 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,867 shares of company stock worth $3,809,493. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.11. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Citigroup raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

