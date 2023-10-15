Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 14.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,403,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in ResMed by 120.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 210,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 114,995 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 308,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $288,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.25. 1,568,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,933. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.15.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

