Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,547 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,458. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

