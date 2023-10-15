Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,237 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,267. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

