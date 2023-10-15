Inspire Investing LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,367. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

