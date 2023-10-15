Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 1.0% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 6,820,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,373,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.