Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $510.56. The company had a trading volume of 331,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,729. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.23 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.74 and its 200 day moving average is $507.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

