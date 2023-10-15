Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IBP opened at $117.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

