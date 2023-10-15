Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,301,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Down 0.2 %

ITGR opened at $75.26 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

