Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,797,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 44.2% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,408,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

