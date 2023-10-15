Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

