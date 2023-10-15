Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 6,593 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS remained flat at $84.35 during trading on Friday. 10,813,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

