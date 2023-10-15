Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.12% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 261,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

