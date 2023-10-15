Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $84,522,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 15,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 563,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.10. 2,951,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.