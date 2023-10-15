Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,150,000 after acquiring an additional 745,359 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,591.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,491.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,370,511.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 4,950,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,324. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

