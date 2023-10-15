Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,631,000 after buying an additional 416,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,883,000 after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.83. 679,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,333. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

