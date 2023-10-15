Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 14,437,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

