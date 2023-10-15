Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,235,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,178. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.