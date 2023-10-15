Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 180,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,587. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

