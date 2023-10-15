Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 1,101,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

