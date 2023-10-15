Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,830. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.25 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.