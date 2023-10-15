Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after acquiring an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,822. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

