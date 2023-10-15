Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.80. 3,470,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

