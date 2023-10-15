Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $14.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.81. 1,157,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,665. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $261.90 and a twelve month high of $520.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

