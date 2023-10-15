Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

