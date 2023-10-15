Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,288,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677,981. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

