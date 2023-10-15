Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 1.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

ILMN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

