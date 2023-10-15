Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 5,290 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.31. 1,985,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

