Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 650 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,158. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

