Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 279,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,022. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

