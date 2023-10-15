Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,650 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,014 shares of company stock worth $265,261 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Viasat stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 3,737,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.29.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
