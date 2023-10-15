Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $170.27. 33,969,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,465. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $166.71 and a one year high of $199.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

