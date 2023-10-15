Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,148 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.30 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

