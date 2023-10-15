Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $353,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $449,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.29. 5,019,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,150. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $127.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

