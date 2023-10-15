Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

